BREAKING: Tinubu confirms Gbajabiamila as chief-of staff
Tinubu confirms the appointment of Gbajabiamila, appoints Buhari's Minister of Special Duties.
The announcement was made during a meeting with the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) in Abuja.
The news was conveyed through a statement issued by Abiodun Oladunjoye, the State House Director of Information, on Friday, June 02, 2023. The statement highlighted the President's focus on selecting individuals with a track record of performance and dedication to service.
In addition, President Tinubu also named Senator George Akume, the immediate past Minister of Special Duties, as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. Furthermore, Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, was appointed as the Deputy Chief of Staff.
