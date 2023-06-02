The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Stop dragging Tinubu’s name to Senate Presidency race, Group tells Ndume

News Agency Of Nigeria

The group said that it was wrong and insulting for Ndume to drag the president’s name into the challenges being faced by Akpabio in his bid to become senate president.

Senator Ali Ndume. [TwitterAyekooto]
Senator Ali Ndume. [TwitterAyekooto]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement signed by its Chairman, Dr Olukunle Bademosi and made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had invited Senator Godswill Akpabio over corruption allegations.

Ndume had, however, dismissed claims by Akpabio’s opponents and their loyalists over the allegations against the former governor of Akwa Ibom.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is not surprising that whenever a politically-exposed person is contesting elections, some people will be sponsored to raise issues against him or her.

“Don’t forget that President Bola Tinubu was also severally accused when he was campaigning to be president.

“We are not actually bothered about what the sponsored groups are saying about Akpabio. The anti-graft agencies know what to do. Why are they teaching them what to do?” Ndume had said.

Bademosi, however, said that Akpabio should not be compared with Tinubu, saying that the president never had issues with any anti-graft agency.

He said that it was wrong and insulting for Ndume to drag the president’s name into the challenges being faced by Akpabio in his bid to become senate president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bademosi said that Akpabio should exonerate himself of the charges before the anti-graft commission rather than dragging the president’s name into the race.

“Ndume should stop comparing Akpabio with the president who was never accused of sleaze, either as Lagos governor or after serving the state.

“There was never any allegation of sleaze against the president and neither was he ever invited for interrogation by EFCC,” he said.

Bademosi, however, called on all the senators-elect from Yorubaland as well as other parts of the country to vote for only the presiding officers who had no case with anti-graft agencies.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court admits Obi's exhibits of 6 states in evidence against Tinubu

Court admits Obi's exhibits of 6 states in evidence against Tinubu

Court remands 15 suspects in Enugu for alleged IPOB membership

Court remands 15 suspects in Enugu for alleged IPOB membership

Enugu tribunal adjourns sitting in Mbah's alleged NYSC certificate forgery trial

Enugu tribunal adjourns sitting in Mbah's alleged NYSC certificate forgery trial

We won’t fix petrol prices again – NMDPRA

We won’t fix petrol prices again – NMDPRA

Stop dragging Tinubu’s name to Senate Presidency race, Group tells Ndume

Stop dragging Tinubu’s name to Senate Presidency race, Group tells Ndume

APC governors meet Tinubu, support decision to remove subsidy

APC governors meet Tinubu, support decision to remove subsidy

Tinubu meets Wike, Makinde, Ibori in Aso Rock

Tinubu meets Wike, Makinde, Ibori in Aso Rock

I will prioritise welfare, security of Nigerians, says Tinubu

I will prioritise welfare, security of Nigerians, says Tinubu

PDP, Odii to call 60 witnesses against Gov. Nwifuru’s victory

PDP, Odii to call 60 witnesses against Gov. Nwifuru’s victory

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu

BREAKING: No more fuel subsidy - President Tinubu

Why President Tinubu removed fuel subsidy

Fuel Subsidy: Why Tinubu had no other option [Editor's Opinion]

President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and VP-elect Kashim Shettima. [Twitter/@Arewa_Source]

Victory for Tinubu, Shettima as Court rejects PDP's call for disqualification

Bola Tinubu (in blue) surrounded by a crowd of supporters

5 problems Nigerians expect Tinubu to solve in the first 100 days