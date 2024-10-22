'He must go!' - Suswam demands PDP chairman Damagum's removal

Suswam voiced his concerns during an expanded caucus meeting of the PDP in Makurdi, stressing that Damagum's leadership is leading the party astray.

"Damagum must go, whether they like it or not," Suswam declared, accusing the party's national leadership of undermining the PDP's integrity.

He claimed that Damagum has turned the party into a "business venture" and is unfit to continue in his current position.

Suswam further revealed what he called "conspiracies" within the PDP's national leadership, which he believes are aimed at destroying the party.

He criticised the recent local government and state congresses in Benue State, referring to them as "kangaroo congresses."

According to him, the delegates chosen were not legitimate since there were no proper ward or local government congresses to validate the process.

"The process was a sham, and it will not stand," Suswam declared, promising to explore alternative ways to resolve the crisis and ensure a fair outcome.

Benue State PDP Chairman Christian Adaba Abah commended party members for their unwavering support despite the challenges.

"You will not regret your loyalty to the party," Abah reassured, encouraging members to stay committed.