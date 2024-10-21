Damagum out as PDP governors focus on new chairman from North-Central

This decision effectively sidelines the current acting chairman, Ambassador Iliya Damagum, as the party seeks a consensus leader.

The top contenders for the position are former Benue State Governor Gabriel Suswam and Dr. Emmanuel Agbo, the Director-General of the PDP Governors' Forum. Both figures are considered neutral options that could help bridge the party's divisions.

This move comes ahead of the PDP's crucial National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for October 24, 2024. The meeting is expected to address the ongoing factional battles that have created unrest within the party's top hierarchy.

According to party insiders, governors are keen on selecting a leader who is not aligned with any warring factions to foster unity.

A statement released by ex-officio members of the NEC emphasised the urgency of holding the upcoming meeting.

"We have viewed with utter dismay and concern the dangerous turn of events within the top echelon of our party. These events have the tendency to shake the very foundation of our party," the statement read.

The NEC members also highlighted the importance of following the party's constitution, which mandates quarterly meetings to resolve disputes.

"It is regrettable that our party has not adhered to the provisions of its own constitution, which would have nipped in the bud many unresolved issues."

