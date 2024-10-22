ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Bode George lambasts Fayose for endorsing APC Gov Oyebanji’s re-election

Segun Adeyemi

This public dispute marks another episode of internal strife for the PDP, which continues to navigate challenges ahead of future elections.

L-R: Chief Olabode George and former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose. [Facebook]
L-R: Chief Olabode George and former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

During a recent interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, George voiced his concerns, suggesting that Fayose’s actions may warrant an investigation for anti-party activities.

The criticism followed Fayose’s public praise of Governor Oyebanji’s performance, with the former governor suggesting that it would be a challenge for the PDP to defeat the incumbent in the 2026 governorship election.

“Governor Oyebanji has done exceedingly well,” Fayose said, adding that the PDP would need a “miracle” to secure a victory against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If it is true that Governor Fayose openly rejected the party and stated that he is going to work for the APC governor, he has defined his direction,” George responded.

READ ALSO: Damagum out as PDP governors focus on new chairman from North-Central

He hinted that the PDP may begin investigations at the ward level to assess if sanctions are necessary against Fayose.

George also expressed concern over the increasing disunity within the PDP, urging members to prioritise party cohesion.

“What is happening in the PDP now is not the best approach,” he remarked.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called for an end to public disputes among party members and encouraged warring factions to resolve their issues privately to avoid further weakening the party.

This public dispute marks another episode of internal strife for the PDP, which continues to navigate challenges ahead of future elections.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Bobrisky moved to FCID, spent night in detention

BREAKING: Bobrisky moved to FCID, spent night in detention

Bauchi governor takes legal action to convene PDP NEC meeting amid tensions

Bauchi governor takes legal action to convene PDP NEC meeting amid tensions

Tears flow as train crushes another man to death in Lagos

Tears flow as train crushes another man to death in Lagos

'He must go!' - Suswam demands PDP chairman Damagum's removal

'He must go!' - Suswam demands PDP chairman Damagum's removal

Bode George lambasts Fayose for endorsing APC Gov Oyebanji’s re-election

Bode George lambasts Fayose for endorsing APC Gov Oyebanji’s re-election

Wike revokes Julius Berger’s land allocation for judges' quarters in Abuja

Wike revokes Julius Berger’s land allocation for judges' quarters in Abuja

Dangote vs NNPC: Legal dispute over oil imports nears resolution after FG order

Dangote vs NNPC: Legal dispute over oil imports nears resolution after FG order

FG rejects Shell’s plan to sell Nigeria onshore oil business

FG rejects Shell’s plan to sell Nigeria onshore oil business

Immigration confirms Bobrisky’s arrest, says he's a person of interest

Immigration confirms Bobrisky’s arrest, says he's a person of interest

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Chief Olabode George and former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose. [Facebook]

Bode George lambasts Fayose for endorsing APC Gov Oyebanji’s re-election

L-R: Former Benue State governor, Gabriel Suswam and PDP acting chairman, Umar Damagum. [Facebook]

'He must go!' - Suswam demands PDP chairman Damagum's removal

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. [Getty Images]

2027: Momodu slams Fayose, reveals 2 major obstacles to Atiku's presidency

L-R: Dele Momodu and Nyesom Wike. [Facebook]

Momodu alleges Wike’s plot in PDP crisis, eyes Tinubu’s 2027 exit