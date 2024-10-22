Bode George lambasts Fayose for endorsing APC Gov Oyebanji’s re-election

During a recent interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, George voiced his concerns, suggesting that Fayose’s actions may warrant an investigation for anti-party activities.

The criticism followed Fayose’s public praise of Governor Oyebanji’s performance, with the former governor suggesting that it would be a challenge for the PDP to defeat the incumbent in the 2026 governorship election.

“Governor Oyebanji has done exceedingly well,” Fayose said, adding that the PDP would need a “miracle” to secure a victory against him.

“If it is true that Governor Fayose openly rejected the party and stated that he is going to work for the APC governor, he has defined his direction,” George responded.

He hinted that the PDP may begin investigations at the ward level to assess if sanctions are necessary against Fayose.

George also expressed concern over the increasing disunity within the PDP, urging members to prioritise party cohesion.

“What is happening in the PDP now is not the best approach,” he remarked.

He called for an end to public disputes among party members and encouraged warring factions to resolve their issues privately to avoid further weakening the party.