Surulere: Desmond Elliot wins, offers to work with opponents

In the recently concluded state Assembly elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the winner for the Surulere Constituency seat as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Desmond Elliot.
Elliot secured a total of 17,837 votes, defeating his closest rival, Adebayo Bode of the Labour Party (LP), who received 7,822 votes.
Meanwhile, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Thompson Sulaimon Abolaji, received a total of 1,045 votes.
The results were declared by the INEC Returning Officer, Dr. O. J. Fenuga, following a keenly contested election that witnessed a high turnout of voters in the constituency.
Taking to Instagram to react to his win, Elliot noted that he is open and willing to work with his rivals in the just conducted LGA elections.
The victory of Desmond Elliot, who is a popular actor and filmmaker, was received with great excitement by his supporters who expressed their confidence in his ability to represent them well at the State Assembly.
The election results have been widely accepted by the people of Surulere Constituency, with many congratulating the winner and calling for peaceful coexistence amongst all parties involved. This victory marks a significant milestone for the APC in the state, as they continue to consolidate their hold on power in Lagos.
