Surulere: Desmond Elliot wins, offers to work with opponents

Elliot secured a total of 17,837 votes, defeating his closest rival, Adebayo Bode of the Labour Party (LP), who received 7,822 votes.

Meanwhile, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Thompson Sulaimon Abolaji, received a total of 1,045 votes.

The results were declared by the INEC Returning Officer, Dr. O. J. Fenuga, following a keenly contested election that witnessed a high turnout of voters in the constituency.

Taking to Instagram to react to his win, Elliot noted that he is open and willing to work with his rivals in the just conducted LGA elections.

The victory of Desmond Elliot, who is a popular actor and filmmaker, was received with great excitement by his supporters who expressed their confidence in his ability to represent them well at the State Assembly.