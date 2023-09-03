ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Shaibu sent packing from Edo Government House amid rift with Obaseki

Nurudeen Shotayo

Shaibu's office has been relocated to somewhere outside the Edo Government House.

Philip Shaibu (L) and Governor Godwin Obaseki (R) have been at loggerheads over the former's ambition to succeed the latter. [Golden News}
Philip Shaibu (L) and Governor Godwin Obaseki (R) have been at loggerheads over the former's ambition to succeed the latter. [Golden News}

Recommended articles

It's no longer news that Obaseki and Shaibu are currently on a warpath over the latter's ambition to clinch the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s ticket for the Edo governorship election in 2024.

However, what appeared like a simmering battle has now boiled to the surface, with the Governor stonewalling every attempt by his Deputy to get his attention.

It'd be recalled that Obaseki's security details prevented Shaibu from getting access to the Governor at a recent church event. Some days after, the Deputy furiously left the venue of an event hosted by the Edo state government after he was not allowed to go in with his aides.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the latest episode in the unfolding drama is that Shaibu has been thrown out of the Edo Government House, with his new designated office at 7 Dennis Osadebey Avenue, close to the Government House.

The building had hitherto served as the office of the Edo State Public Procurement Office, which was inaugurated by former governor Adams Oshiomhole on December 16, 2014, with the plaque stating the inauguration date still etched by its entrance.

A signboard bearing the inscription, ‘Office of the Deputy Governor,’ is erected at the entrance. As of Friday, September 1, 2023, workers were seen renovating the building and the compound while the renovation had yet to commence on the security post.

One of the workers handling the renovation, who did not give his name, said that the job was expected to be delivered on Monday, ThePunch reports.

“I work for the company handling this renovation of this building. Our job is to deliver the project on Monday as agreed. I do not know how the signboard got to the entrance of the building and I don’t have an idea of what the building will be used for,” the worker was quoted as saying.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the development, the Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, said, “If there is a government signboard saying so, then it must be so.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shaibu sent packing from Edo Government House amid rift with Obaseki

Shaibu sent packing from Edo Government House amid rift with Obaseki

I acquired private jets because God has blessed me richly - Bishop Oyedepo

I acquired private jets because God has blessed me richly - Bishop Oyedepo

Tinubu recalls all Nigerian ambassadors, spares UN permanent reps

Tinubu recalls all Nigerian ambassadors, spares UN permanent reps

Matawalle lauds Navy for acquiring new platforms

Matawalle lauds Navy for acquiring new platforms

Gov Sani flags off construction of 3 rural roads in Southern Kaduna

Gov Sani flags off construction of 3 rural roads in Southern Kaduna

Disco laments revenue loss due to outage in Anambra

Disco laments revenue loss due to outage in Anambra

Late MKO Abiola deserves more from Nigerian sports community - Ikhana

Late MKO Abiola deserves more from Nigerian sports community - Ikhana

FG trains 282 children on emerging technologies to deepen digital inclusion

FG trains 282 children on emerging technologies to deepen digital inclusion

Lagos lacks blood bank capacity for emergency response – NGO

Lagos lacks blood bank capacity for emergency response – NGO

Pulse Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

Deadline Day Recap: Fulham announce Iwobi, PSG sign Kolo Muani deal, Barca announce Cancelo and Felix all the DONE deals!

Deadline Day Recap: Fulham announce Iwobi, PSG sign Kolo Muani deal, Barca announce Cancelo and Felix all the DONE deals!

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

LP candidate calls for cancellation as members stage protest against Edo LG poll/Illustration.

LP candidate calls for cancellation as members stage protest against Edo LG poll

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. (TheWhistler)

BREAKING: I dare anyone to suspend me, Wike tells PDP

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and former spokesman of Atiku campaign, Daniel Bwala.

Wike will be expelled from PDP at appropriate time, Atiku's ex-spokesman

Abdullahi-Umar-Ganduje, the National Chairman of the APC [Leadership]

APC disowns own campaign council lists for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship elections