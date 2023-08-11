ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

He's desperate to succeed me  - Obaseki accuses Shaibu of plotting coup against him

Bayo Wahab

Obaseki wonders why his deputy would prefer a different candidate to emerge as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly outside of the one he endorsed.

(R-L) Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu Leadership. [Leadership]
(R-L) Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu Leadership. [Leadership]

Recommended articles

The governor and his deputy have been at loggerheads lately as Shaibu recently accused Obaseki of plotting to impeach him.

But the governor while explaining the conflict between him and his deputy to party members, said Shaibu is desperate to succeed him.

“The deputy governor has become so desperate to take over that he would do anything including carrying out a coup against his governor. How can you say you’re loyal and you would do that sort of a thing?” the governor alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Explaining the 'coup' Shaibu plotted against him, Obaseki said the deputy governor struck a deal with a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to work against their party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the election of the leadership of the state’s House of Assembly.

“I’m the Chief Security Officer of the state, I get any information I need, but I have a responsibility to keep quiet and use the information properly. My deputy called a leader in APC, telling that leader that during the elections of the leadership of the State House of Assembly, particularly the speakership of the House of Assembly, that he has five members who are loyal to him and that he would like the seven members of APC to work with his five members of the PDP to produce a speaker.”

Obaseki alleged that Shabiu did not work in the common interest of the party. He said he does not understand why his deputy would have a different candidate outside of what he, the governor wanted.

He said that move by Shaibu to produce the Speaker of the State House of Assembly prompted him to realise that there was a problem.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peace agency seeks to end rising insecurity in Plateau

Peace agency seeks to end rising insecurity in Plateau

He's desperate to succeed me  - Obaseki accuses Shaibu of plotting coup against him

He's desperate to succeed me  - Obaseki accuses Shaibu of plotting coup against him

Gov. Sule tasks engineers on reversing Africa’s infrastructure deficit

Gov. Sule tasks engineers on reversing Africa’s infrastructure deficit

Newly-appointed commissioners promises to actualise Mbah’s vision for Enugu

Newly-appointed commissioners promises to actualise Mbah’s vision for Enugu

Armed policemen, NSCDC, others present at Osun-Osogbo festival

Armed policemen, NSCDC, others present at Osun-Osogbo festival

9 kids rescued as Lagos police stops cult initiation

9 kids rescued as Lagos police stops cult initiation

Kwara pledges to support EFCC in fight against illegal mining

Kwara pledges to support EFCC in fight against illegal mining

Kano Zoological agency apprehends 6 illegal loggers in Falgore forest

Kano Zoological agency apprehends 6 illegal loggers in Falgore forest

Russian flags trend in West Africa following military coups

Russian flags trend in West Africa following military coups

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

APC is not a rehabilitation centre, Oshiomhole shuts the door on Shaibu's return

Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Tinubu.

Chicago court rejects Atiku's request for Tinubu's records

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. (TheNation)

Sanwo-Olu asks tribunal to dismiss Rhodes-Vivour's petition for lack of evidence

'Don’t politicise palliatives' - Traditional ruler caution council chairmen (Credit: The Guardian Nigeria)

'Don’t politicise palliatives' - Traditional ruler cautions LG