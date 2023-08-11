The governor and his deputy have been at loggerheads lately as Shaibu recently accused Obaseki of plotting to impeach him.

But the governor while explaining the conflict between him and his deputy to party members, said Shaibu is desperate to succeed him.

“The deputy governor has become so desperate to take over that he would do anything including carrying out a coup against his governor. How can you say you’re loyal and you would do that sort of a thing?” the governor alleged.

Explaining the 'coup' Shaibu plotted against him, Obaseki said the deputy governor struck a deal with a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to work against their party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the election of the leadership of the state’s House of Assembly.

“I’m the Chief Security Officer of the state, I get any information I need, but I have a responsibility to keep quiet and use the information properly. My deputy called a leader in APC, telling that leader that during the elections of the leadership of the State House of Assembly, particularly the speakership of the House of Assembly, that he has five members who are loyal to him and that he would like the seven members of APC to work with his five members of the PDP to produce a speaker.”

Obaseki alleged that Shabiu did not work in the common interest of the party. He said he does not understand why his deputy would have a different candidate outside of what he, the governor wanted.