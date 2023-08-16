The governor, who is at loggerheads with his deputy, Philip Shaibu, said this while receiving the leaders of Edo South Senatorial District at the Government House on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

Obaseki said the Emilokan slogan popularised by President Bola Tinubu during his presidential campaign is strange to the people of Edo state.

The governor is believed to have made reference to the slogan because his deputy is allegedly pushing to become the next governor of the state.

Obaseki said, “Edo people will not accept ‘Emilokan’ as a strategy in government as they are not known for that. For us, it is the people that will decide.

“What has happened in the last few months is strange, and even if you have ambition, this is not the time to express it. The timetable for the election is not out. You can’t be part of a government and also be the one to destabilise the same government.”

In his veiled criticism of Shaibu, Obaseki said he thought the deputy governor would leave with him after serving the state for eight years.

“I thought we came together and will leave together and let the people say you have done a great job, and they will now make the decision themselves. They are the ones to say that come rain or sunshine, we must continue,” he said.