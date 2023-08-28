Shaibu declares governorship ambition as he pledges loyalty to Obaseki

Shaibu, however, maintained that his loyalty to Obaseki had nothing to do with his ambition to become the governor of the state.

The Deputy Governor said this while speaking at the 32nd anniversary of Edo State on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Recently, the governor accused Shaibu of plotting a coup against him, saying his deputy was desperate to succeed him.

But Shaibu who described the governor as his elder brother said his loyalty to the administration of Obaseki remained absolute.

Shaibu said, “My loyalty to the governor remains absolute. I see that everybody is in solidarity. I am also in solidarity with the governor. I am also declaring my unalloyed loyalty to the governor and nothing more.”

“As for the issues that are around town when I was away, I really would not want to talk about them, especially about the governor. He is my elder brother and boss and I don’t think I should talk about anything.

“And if I have issues with him, I think it is better settled at home and not in the media. I am well brought up.”

Shaibu said as a Christian, he vowed to continue to support Obaseki as the governor of Edo State from the beginning to the end. He, however, maintained that his resolve to support his principal should not hinder his ambition to become the governor of the state as well.

