Edo 2024: Shaibu, APC candidate faulted for tragic murder of police officer

Pulse reports that Inspector Onu was attacked and killed shortly after leaving the Benin airport, where he had accompanied Senator Okpebholo and reinstated Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu from Abuja.

Meanwhile, a pro-democracy group, Movement For Democracy, in a statement to journalists signed by its convener Osaze Samuel, extended condolences to the Nigeria Police Force, Edo State Command, and the family of the deceased officer.

"This loss, a direct consequence of the political misconduct of APC candidate Monday Okpebholo, is a testament to the grave consequences of political recklessness introduced by the senator," the statement read.

Group condemns killing of police officer

The group condemned the actions of the APC candidate, stating, "It is profoundly disheartening that an innocent officer and citizen of Nigeria had to sacrifice his life due to the political misconduct and ignorance exhibited by individuals who should know better."

The statement criticised the public demonstration at the airport, emphasising that the court's judgment in favour of the former deputy governor should have been a legal matter, not a political spectacle.

"Rather than respecting the security advice provided by the Commissioner of Police, Edo State, and opting for a more discreet approach, the APC candidate chose to lead a public procession," the group noted.

Highlighting the collaboration with Philip Shaibu, the group accused both politicians of prioritising personal and political gain over public safety.

"This act of defiance, in collaboration with Phillip Shaibu—known for his violent tendencies and disregard for authority—demonstrates a reckless pursuit of personal and political gain at the expense of public safety."

Edo citizens told to reject APC at Guber polls

The Movement for Democracy praised the Nigerian Bar Association and Edo State citizens for condemning the behaviour and called for accountability.

"It is imperative that the APC candidate be held accountable for the actions that led to this officer's death. He must be called upon to explain his role in this tragic incident and to account for his blatant disregard for security protocols."

They urged Edo State citizens to reject the APC and its candidate, asserting that their actions were intended to exploit the situation for political gain.