Edo 2024: APC candidate Monday Okpebholo demands justice for slain police aide

Pulse reports that Inspector Onu was attacked and killed shortly after leaving the Benin airport, where he had accompanied Senator Okpebholo and reinstated Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu from Abuja.

Senator Okpebholo, on the other hand, strongly condemned the attack, calling it "cruel and violent."

In a message of condolence, he expressed deep sorrow and sympathy for the family of the deceased policeman, as well as concern for the injured members of his convoy who are currently receiving medical treatment.

He said, "I am saddened and heartbroken about the tragic killing of Inspector Akor Onu."

Senator Okpebholo assured the family that the violent death of Inspector Onu would not be ignored and vowed to ensure that those responsible were brought to justice.

He described Inspector Onu as a "good policeman" and a friend of over 12 years.