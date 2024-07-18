Police officer killed as gunmen attack APC candidate, Shaibu's convoy in Benin

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the incident occurred on Airport Road, when Okpebholo and several others, arrived in the city from Abuja aboard a chartered flight.

A police officer was said to have been shot dead while three others were wounded.

It was not immediately known if Okpebholo was wounded, but he is said to be hospitalised in an undisclosed hospital in Benin City.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had on Wednesday voided the impeachment of Shaibu as the state deputy governor by the state House of Assembly.

The House of Assembly, however, in a statement, said it had appealed the judgement.

The gunmen, in a vehicle, at the exit gate of the airport, were said to have opened fire on the convoy, which led to a reprisal by the armed security details attached to the APC candidate and Shaibu.

The incident forced shops and offices to be hurriedly shot down, while the majority of motorists abandoned their vehicles and scampered to safety.

When contacted, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in Edo said the incident was being investigated.

“It is premature for the police to confirm at this time until the investigation is concluded,” he said.

Meanwhile, a check showed that security had been strengthened at the premises of the state Deputy Governor, Godwins Omobayo located at Osadebey Avenue, near the airport, in Benin to forestall any attack on him.

In a statement on Thursday, the Edo Government alleged that it had observed the level of wanton destruction perpetrated by thugs working in connivance with the former deputy governor.

Chris Nehikhare, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation alleged that Shaibu-led thugs have unleashed mayhem on innocent citizens in the guise of enforcing the judgment reinstating him to office.

“We want to reiterate that Shaibu will face the consequences of violence that he has resorted to in pursuit of his aim to return to the Government House even when he is aware that a stay of execution of the judgement has been filed,” he said.

The Commissioner enjoined the general public to be calm and go about their lawful businesses as the government restored peace to the ancient city.

However, efforts to get the reaction of Shaibu proved abortive.

But a statement by Godswill Inegbe, an aide to Okpebholo said his principal was attacked by the gunmen.

“During the unprovoked attack, three mobile policemen attached to the security detail of Sen. Okpebholo were injured with bullet wounds, while one of the policemen has been feared dead,” Inegbe said.