BREAKING: Seyi Makinde’s deputy, Rauf Olaniyan has been impeached

Bayo Wahab

The lawmakers approved Olaniyan’s removal from office leaning on section 188(9) of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan has been impeached.
The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan has been impeached . (Tribune)
Olaniyan was removed from office on Monday, July 18, 2022, over allegations of gross misconduct leveled against him.

According to the majority leader of the Assembly, Hon. Sanjo Adedoyin, Olaniyan was found culpable, indicted of all allegations, all complaints levelled against him.

The deputy governor who was elected on a joint ticket with the current Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recently dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Details later...

Bayo Wahab

