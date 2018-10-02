See LIVE results of Lagos APC Governorship Primary

Here are LIVE results of APC governorship primary featuring Akinwunmi Ambode and Babajide Sanwoolu.
The battle for the Lagos APC governorship ticket is between incumbent Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and boss of the Lagos State Property Development Commission (LSPDC) Mr. Babajide Olushola Sanwoolu.
Sanwoolu is being backed by APC godfather Bola Tinubu.
However, all the figures of the vote contained in this piece are unverified at the time of filing this story, because we are receiving them in real time from citizen reporters, and posting as soon as we get them.
A formal announcement of results will come your way later in the day.
________
Ward A, Oko-Oba, Idowu Street, Agege LG.
Babajide Sanwoolu 567, Ambode 0
_______
Kosofe LG Ward D, Emmanuel Primary School.
Babajide Sanwo-Olu: 4,800.
Mr Akinwunmi Ambode: 1,700.
________
Ward F Ifako Ijaiye
Babajide Sanwoolu 3020
Ambode 1
_________
Mushin 1,Ward 2 Result
Babajide Sanwoolu - 4011
Ambode – 5
_________
Ward C2, Alimosho Local Government
Babajide Sanwoolu-16724
Akinwunmi Ambode-3
_________
Kosofe LGA, Wards C, D, E & F
Babajide Sanwoolu-16,153
Akinwunmi Ambode -83
________
Official: From Ward E3 (Sanwo-Olu's ward)
Total Reg: 4920
Sanwo-Olu : 4530
Ambode 0
________
Ward K, Gbagada 2 Somolu Local Government:
Sanwoolu: 569
Ambode: 0