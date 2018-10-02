See LIVE results of Lagos APC Governorship Primary

news

The Lagos APC governorship primary is ongoing and Pulse has been receiving Live results from some of the 377 wards where the exercise is holding.

The battle for the Lagos APC governorship ticket is between incumbent Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and boss of the Lagos State Property Development Commission (LSPDC) Mr. Babajide Olushola Sanwoolu.

Sanwoolu is being backed by APC godfather Bola Tinubu.

However, all the figures of the vote contained in this piece are unverified at the time of filing this story, because we are receiving them in real time from citizen reporters, and posting as soon as we get them.

A formal announcement of results will come your way later in the day.

________

Ward A, Oko-Oba, Idowu Street, Agege LG.

Babajide Sanwoolu 567, Ambode 0

_______

Kosofe LG Ward D, Emmanuel Primary School.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu: 4,800.

Mr Akinwunmi Ambode: 1,700.

________

Ward F Ifako Ijaiye

Babajide Sanwoolu 3020

Ambode 1

_________

Mushin 1,Ward 2 Result

Babajide Sanwoolu - 4011

Ambode – 5

_________

Ward C2, Alimosho Local Government

Babajide Sanwoolu-16724

Akinwunmi Ambode-3

_________

Kosofe LGA, Wards C, D, E & F

Babajide Sanwoolu-16,153

Akinwunmi Ambode -83

________

Official: From Ward E3 (Sanwo-Olu's ward)

Total Reg: 4920

Sanwo-Olu : 4530

Ambode 0

________

Ward K, Gbagada 2 Somolu Local Government:

Sanwoolu: 569

Ambode: 0