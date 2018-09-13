Pulse.ng logo
7 Things to know about Jide Sanwo-Olu, who could become Lagos Gov

Jide Sanwo-Olu 7 Things to know about the man who could become the next Governor of Lagos

Here are 7 quick facts to note about Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the man who is being readied by the powers that be as the next Governor of Lagos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
7 Things to know about Sanwo-Olu, who could become Lagos Gov play Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been backed by the godfathers in Lagos as the next Governor of Nigeria's commercial capital (Premium Times )

When Babajide Sanwo-Olu showed up at the national headquarters of the APC to pick up his governorship nomination form, he said he “is a fully grown man with loads of experience”.

It has been rumoured that Sanwo-Olu is the preferred candidate of the powers that be in Lagos and that he is only months away from being crowned Governor of Lagos.

Here are 7 things you should know about Sanwo-Olu:

1. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is 53 years of age.

2. Sanwo-Olu was a renown banker before politics and a life in public office came calling.

Between 1994 and 1997, he served as Treasurer at former Lead Merchant Bank Plc.

Sanwo-Olu was also Head, Foreign Money market and Deputy General Manager at United Bank for Africa (UBA).

Sanwo-Olu was also Deputy General Manager, Divisional Head, at First Inland Bank, Plc (now First City Monument Bank).

3. Sanwo-Olu was Chairman of Baywatch Group Limited– a multifaceted company with interests in construction, property development and human capital development; First Class Group Limited, a cooling, power and maintenance solutions provider, among others.

play Babajide Sanwo-Olu picks his APC governorship nomination form (TheCable)

 

4. Sanwo-Olu is a graduate of the University of Lagos. He holds a B.Sc and an MBA in Surveying from the University of Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu attended the Kennedy School of Government, USA; the London Business School as well as the Lagos Business School (LBS).

5. In 2003, then Deputy Governor, Femi Pedro appointed Sanwo-olu his Special Adviser on Corporate Matters.

Sanwo-Olu would later become acting Commissioner, Economic Planning and Budget.

In 2007, as the Tinubu era wound to a close, Sanwo-Olu was appointed Commissioner for Commerce and Industry.

Between 2007 and 2015, Sanwo-Olu served as Babatunde Fashola’s Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions.

6. Sanwo-Olu is an Associate member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) and fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Training and Development (NITAD).

He has won several awards, which include the symbol of excellence award from the Civic Enlightenment Association of Nigeria, a gold mentor award from the National Association of Nigeria Nurses & Midwives (NANNM), a platinum award from the Lagos State Public Service Club and the 2009 best in human capital development award from the Industrial Training Fund (ITF).

7. Sanwo-Olu is married with children.

