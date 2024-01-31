ADVERTISEMENT
Rivers elders condemn Fubara's reappointment of pro-Wike commissioners

Ima Elijah

These commissioners had resigned during the intense political turmoil that swept through the state.

Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike and PDP governorship candidate, Siminialaye Fubara. [Twitter:Chris]
Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike and PDP governorship candidate, Siminialaye Fubara. [Twitter:Chris]

Governor Fubara reinstated the commissioners following the signing of an 8-point resolution between him and Wike at the Presidential Villa. However, the Elders and Leaders Forum have labeled this move as illegal and raised concerns over the governor's decision.

Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, a prominent member of the Forum, expressed his dismay, advising Governor Fubara against putting too much trust in commissioners with ties to perceived adversaries. "We have continued to maintain that you cannot protect your house with your sworn enemies," Sara-Igbe remarked.

"When your enemies are known, you push them away or keep them at arm's length."

He further cautioned that relying on those who were part of the recent political crisis might have severe consequences, stating, "You cannot allow your enemies to be your guard because they will one day assassinate you."

Sara-Igbe pointed out that the Rivers Elders were currently in court, challenging the resolution reached at a reconciliatory meeting convened by President Bola Tinubu in Abuja last December. "The governor is doing what he likes, but at the appropriate time the law will say whether he is right or not," he stated.

Regarding the ongoing legal battle, Sara-Igbe asserted, "We are in court and want the court to interpret the law as regards the eight-point directives, whether the eight-point directives will stand or not."

He noted that the court's decision would determine the validity of Governor Fubara's actions.

When asked about any message for the returning pro-Wike commissioners, Sara-Igbe firmly stated, "You cannot put something on nothing. Whatever they are doing about these eight-point directives by Mr. President are neither proper nor right; and so, they are null and void."

He concluded by affirming their commitment to pursuing justice through the legal system, saying, "We believe that the case coming up in Abuja on the 28th will address most of the issues. If that judgment gives us what we are looking for, no problem, otherwise we will fight this case to the end."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

