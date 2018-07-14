Pulse.ng logo
Card reader rejects PDP candidate Prof. Kolapo Olusola’s card

The PDP flagbearer said he was  disappointed with the type of card reader deployed for the exercise  by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC).

A card reader and voter's card (Illustration)

(Daily Post)

The card reader machine at Ofafuru Polling Unit 002, Ward ‎002 in Ikere-Ekiti  on Saturday, rejected the voters' card of  Prof. Kolapo Olusola, the PDP candidate in the  governorship election.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) however  reports that  the machine did not reject the card of that of  his wife, Janet.

Olusola had arrived the polling unit  at exactly 9.15 am to be accredited and vote, an  election process which could not hold for him  after about 20  minutes.

Although his wife eventually voted, the PDP flagbearer  could not  and he had to leave to allow others exercise their civic responsibility.

Speaking on the sidelines of the incident, Olusola  said he was  disappointed with the type of card reader deployed for the exercise  by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC).

” I got to my polling unit  early today to cast my vote and to my surprise  the INEC card reader rejected  my card.

” I was standing in front of the INEC presiding officer for about 20 minutes while they were ‎busy battling with card reader.

” If I do not cast my vote, it does not mean I am not ready to vote but ‎the INEC card reader did not accredit  my card which automatically nullifies  me from exercising  my civic right.

” Four years ago, it was the same voter  card that I used to cast my vote and the card reader did not reject it.

” I will officially report my experience to the REC  and I believe appropriate actions will be taken,” he said.

