Situation reports in Ekiti election as voters troop out

Voters from several polling booths in different wards across the 16 local governments in Ekiti have trooped out to participate in choosing the state's next governor.

Here are reports according to Situation Room, a Platform of Civil Society Organizations working on Elections, Good governance and other issues in Nigeria.

In Emure

L.G.A: Emure PU 002 Time: 8:30 -Accreditation Ongoing -Voting Ongoing -Setup Guarantees Ballot Secrecy.

L.G.A: Emure PU 002 Time: 8:33 An Elderly woman being assisted to cast her vote.

L.G.A: Emure Ward: 03 P:U: 004 Time: 9:00am -Process going smoothly. -Personnel on ground include 2 Civil Defence, 4 police officers, 2 party agents.

In Ado Ekiti

L.G.A: Ado-Ekiti Ward: Farm settlement P:U: 12 Time: 8:25am No INEC staff present No election material in sight Security personnel present(police and customs) Large voter turn out.

L.G.A: Ado-Ekiti Ado J Okesa PU 002 Time: 7:55 INEC have arrive. Security personnel are on ground. Set up has started. Lots of people waiting. There are 5 voting points here.

L.G.A: Ado-Ekiti Ward: St Michael Ajilosun P:U: 002 Time: 8:15am INEC staff present Ad-hoc staff present Security personnel present Large voter turnout Accreditationof voters commenced at 8:15.

L.G.A: Ado-Ekiti Ward: Ado-Ekiti P:U: 021 Time: 8:30am INEC staff arrived with election materials at 8:30am alongside security.

L.G.A: Ado-Ekiti Ward: Irona P:U: 006 Time: 8:41am INEC staff present Voting and accreditation commenced at 8:39 Security personnel present Large voter turnout.

Federal Housing Okela Ado Ward: 7 P:U: 2 Time: 8:36 am Priority is being given to the pregnant and nursing mothers.

In Ifelodun/Irepodun

L.G.A: Ifelodun/Irepodun Ward: Igede-Ekiti P:U: 015 Time: 8:23am Card reader malfunctioned rejecting PVC of voters. INEC staff unable to verify and resolve the issue.

L.G.A: Irepodun/Ifelodun Ward: Peru's Compound P:U: 001 Time: 8:53am Voter accreditation and voting commenced Very large voter turnout.

In Ido Osi

L.G.A: Ido-Osi Ward; 11 P:U: 11 Time: 8:23am Centre is peaceful. High voter turnout.

L.G.A: Ido-Osi Ward; Ward 1 P:U: 12 Time: 8:15am INEC staff present Ad-hoc staff present Security personnel present(police and NSCDC) No voter in sight.

L.G.A: Ido-Osi Ward; Iworoko P:U: 9, 11 Time: 8am INEC staff just arrived Ad-hoc staff present Security personnel present(police and NSCDC) Voters are present.

In Ekiti West

L.G.A: Èkìtì West Ward; Arámọkọ 3/Erio P:U 014 Time: 8.10 INEC staff absent Ad-hoc staff on ground 3 Security personne, 2 party agents present. Accreditation ongoing. Card Reader Issues.

In Ise/Orun

L.G.A: Ise/Orun Ward; 5 P:U: 05 Time: 8:01am Armed officer sighted.

In Ekiti West

L.G.A: Ekiti East Ward: 9 P:U: 2 Time: 8:45am Security personnel present(police and NSCDC) Voting has commenced Voting is reported not seem discreet enough as party agents are too close to ballot point.

In Ikere

L.G.A: Ikere Ward; 5 P:U: 001 Ekuasa Time: 8:00am Accreditation is about to start.

L.G.A: Ikere Ward: 7 P:U: 001 Time: 9:03 am Accreditation and Voting has commenced. Registered voters and 5 Security Personnel, and Party agents on ground.

In Aramoko

At Aramoko, INEC headquarters, over 50 police officers stranded, no arrangement to transport them to their various polling units and cannot locate their units.

In Oye

L.G.A: Oye Ward: 6 P:U: 4 Time: 8:16am INEC staff present Security personnel present. Voting has commenced Some voters who did not register in the area are trying to vote, security personnel trying to resolve it.

L.G.A: Oye Ward: 9 P:U: Time: 9:01am Card readers are not reflecting thumbprints of voters INEC is trying to resolve the issue The voters are calm and the atmosphere is peaceful.

In Ekiti East

L.G.A: Ekiti East Ward; 9 P:U: 2 Time: 8:44am Voting has commenced Voting and accreditation are taking place simultaneously Turnout estimated at over 100 people. Voting is reported discreet.