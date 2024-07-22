Omokri: Biden shows leadership Peter Obi lacked in 2023 Nigerian elections

Omokri, a former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, did not hesitate to criticise Obi's political ambitions.

"Joe Biden has just done what Peter Obi ought to have done in 2023," Omokri began.

He argued that Obi had no real chance of winning the 2023 elections and had even less chance in 2027 after controversial incidents involving Nnamdi Kanu and leaked audio tapes.

Omokri described Obi as an "ungrateful character, blinded by ambition," who divided the opposition vote and led to the defeat of Atiku Abubakar, the candidate Omokri supported.

Omokri lamented his role in making Obi-Atiku's running mate in 2019, stating, "May God forgive me. I sincerely and penitently apologise to Waziri Atiku Abubakar. I thought I knew the man."

He criticised Obi for not showing the same courage and patriotism as Biden, suggesting that Obi's participation in the 2023 elections only weakened the opposition.

Highlighting the impact of Obi's actions, Omokri said, "Peter Obi watched the APC defeat a united opposition. He saw this and then went ahead and still divided the opposition in 2023. If united, we could not beat them; how could we have managed it divided?"

Peter Obi is manipulative - Omokri

Omokri further accused Obi of being manipulative and controlling media narratives, stating that Obi's media team targets and threatens those who oppose him on social media.

He also condemned Obi's tenure as governor of Anambra State, citing failures in infrastructure, healthcare, and governance.

