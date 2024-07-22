How Nigerian politicians, critics, reacted to Biden's resignation from US presidential race

Biden, who announced his decision to step down due to health reasons, has sparked a wave of responses from prominent Nigerian politicians and commentators, highlighting the interconnected nature of global politics.

Omoyele Yele Sowore, a former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in Nigeria, poked fun at President Bola Tinubu while reacting to Biden's resignation from the US presidential race.

The activist, via his X handle, referenced the incident in which President Tinubu tripped and fell from his presidential van during the Democracy Day celebration on June 12, 2024.

Former lawmaker Senator Shehu also referenced his earlier prediction on July 3, 2024, via X, in which he wrote, "Joe Biden will eventually quit," and his reference quote read, "It happened."

Bello El-Rufai, son of former Kaduna State governor and member of the House of Representatives, described Biden's move as morally correct.

Reacting via X, he wrote, "President Biden did the right thing from an ethical and moral point of view. The seat you occupy should never come ahead of your capacity to serve the people that put you there."

Peter should have stepped down for Atiku too - Omokri

Meanwhile, Reno Omokri linked the scenario to the 2023 presidential poll, noting that Peter Obi of the Labour Party should have resigned his candidacy like Biden.

He said, "Joe Biden has just done what Peter Obi ought to have done in 2023. Peter Obi had no chance in 2023 and has even less of a chance in 2027 after his misadventure, where he lied that a subsisting court verdict ordered the release of Nnamdi Kanu and his leaked 'Yes Daddy' audio.

"Peter Obi's only function in 2023 was as an ungrateful character, blinded by ambition, who chose to bite the hand that fed him, which led him to contest against Waziri Atiku Abubakar and, by so doing, divided the opposition vote. If Obi had not contested the #NigerianElections2023, Atiku would have won."

Biden endorses Kamala Harris

Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile, many Nigerians admired Biden's decision, while others speculated on how this might affect the upcoming U.S. elections and international relations.

In the meantime, President Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's new presidential candidate.