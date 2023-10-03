President Tinubu sends 3 new ministerial nominees to senate
Tinubu names El-Rufai's replacement.
The nominees, Jamila Bio, Balarebe Abbas, and Olawale Olawande, were disclosed in an official letter read by the Senate President, GodsWill Akpabio, during today's plenary session.
Of notable mention is Abbas Balarabe, who has been nominated as a replacement for the former Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, initially slated to lead the Ministry of Power. This development comes merely three months after the Senate confirmed 45 nominees for various portfolios.
It's worth recalling that the Senate faced challenges in confirming El-Rufai and two other nominees earlier due to security and related concerns. El-Rufai, however withdrew his nomination and announced plans to further his education instead.
