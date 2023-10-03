President Tinubu sends 3 new ministerial nominees to senate

The nominees, Jamila Bio, Balarebe Abbas, and Olawale Olawande, were disclosed in an official letter read by the Senate President, GodsWill Akpabio, during today's plenary session.

Of notable mention is Abbas Balarabe, who has been nominated as a replacement for the former Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, initially slated to lead the Ministry of Power. This development comes merely three months after the Senate confirmed 45 nominees for various portfolios.