ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

El-Rufai withdraws interest in Tinubu's ministerial job to further education abroad

Ima Elijah

El-Rufai cited his commitment to a doctorate program at a university in The Netherlands as a primary reason for his withdrawal from the cabinet candidacy.

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kaduna State governor, Nasiru El-Rufai. [Twitter:@BashirElRufai]
President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kaduna State governor, Nasiru El-Rufai. [Twitter:@BashirElRufai]

Recommended articles

During a meeting held on Tuesday, August 08, 2023, between El-Rufai and President Tinubu, the former governor conveyed his decision to no longer pursue a ministerial position, clarifying that he intends to contribute to the development of Nigeria as a private citizen. In a report by Premium Times, El-Rufai also cited his ongoing commitment to a doctorate program at a university in The Netherlands as a primary reason for his withdrawal from the cabinet candidacy.

El-Rufai took the opportunity to propose Jafaru Ibrahim Sani as a suitable replacement for the Kaduna State ministerial slot. Sani, who served as a commissioner in various ministries within Kaduna State during El-Rufai's tenure as governor, has been put forward as a competent candidate by the former governor.

It is worth noting that El-Rufai's ministerial confirmation had faced some obstacles, with the Senate withholding his confirmation, along with those of two other nominees, based on security reports from the State Security Service (SSS). The other nominees were Sani Danladi, a former senator from Taraba, and Stella Okotete from Delta State.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the meeting with President Tinubu, El-Rufai acknowledged his awareness of the Senate's decision and expressed his intention to discuss the matter with the president.

President Tinubu, on his part, informed El-Rufai that he had received petitions critical of the former governor's ministerial nomination. He requested a 24-hour window to review these petitions, as well as the SSS report submitted to the Senate, before making a final decision.

At this juncture, El-Rufai raised concerns about the emergence of potential hindrances orchestrated by certain individuals around the president that could block his path to becoming a federal minister. This realisation led him to firmly declare his withdrawal from the ministerial pursuit.

It is noteworthy that during El-Rufai's confirmation hearing on August 1, he disclosed that President Tinubu had assigned him the task of addressing Nigeria's power challenges. The president had set a seven-year target to resolve the persistent issue of power outages in the country.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zamfara Govt collaborates with World Bank to construct 70km feeder roads

Zamfara Govt collaborates with World Bank to construct 70km feeder roads

Nigerian lawyer wins $75,000 Waislitz Global Citizen Award

Nigerian lawyer wins $75,000 Waislitz Global Citizen Award

Can Niger's military resist ECOWAS' military intervention?

Can Niger's military resist ECOWAS' military intervention?

El-Rufai withdraws interest in Tinubu's ministerial job to further education abroad

El-Rufai withdraws interest in Tinubu's ministerial job to further education abroad

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

Niger coupists threaten to kill Bazoum if military interferes

Niger coupists threaten to kill Bazoum if military interferes

Tinubu commits to peaceful return of democracy to Niger Republic

Tinubu commits to peaceful return of democracy to Niger Republic

APC is not a rehabilitation centre, Oshiomhole shuts the door on Shaibu's return

APC is not a rehabilitation centre, Oshiomhole shuts the door on Shaibu's return

Tinubu celebrates accounting icon Akintola Williams at 104

Tinubu celebrates accounting icon Akintola Williams at 104

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

Late Taiwo Odukoya [Nobiele]

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

Ajuri Ngelale appointed as Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Workers should expect at least ₦‎60k minimum wage  —  Tinubu’s spokesman