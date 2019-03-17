The presidency has said that President Buhari will not change results to favour anybody in the upcoming supplementary elections.

This was made known to newsmen by the Senior Special Assistant to the president on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Shehu said Buhari is a man of integrity who will not manipulate the elections.

He said “A lot of the hate spewing, incitement to violence and the polarizing statements by so-called political leaders as a number of states brace up for supplementary elections prescribed by the National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Past Presidents of Nigeria were known to interfere in inconclusive elections, and that is why party members appear to be upset that the same thing is not happening now, but President Buhari is a different kind of leader.

“He swore to defend the constitution and will not veer off from that. The constitution of Nigeria gives the President no such powers.

“Party members in states where there will be supplementary elections then need to be reminded that they need to work hard to earn their people’s votes, rather than expect President Buhari to manipulate INEC in their favour.

“Interestingly, while members of the ruling APC party were criticising the President for not interfering on their behalf, members of the opposition were condemning the President based on their assumptions that he would definitely interfere, as many in the opposition did while in power.

“President Buhari is a man of conviction, and the manipulation of election results goes against everything he stands for, INEC is completely in charge.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Saturday, March 23, 2019 for the supplementary elections in some states where elections were declared as inconclusive.