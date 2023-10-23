Political giants arrive in smiles as Supreme Court hears appeals against Tinubu
High-profile dignitaries gather at Supreme Court for presidential election appeals.
The court is all set to hear the appeals of the presidential candidates from various political parties, notably Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and the candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).
These candidates are fervently seeking to nullify the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the APC in the hotly contested February 25, 2023, presidential election.
Among those present was the National Security Adviser of Nigeria, Nuhu Ribadu, a figure of significant influence in the nation's security apparatus.
The acting National Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum, was also observed among the attendees, underlining the gravity of the situation as the legal battle unfolded within the hallowed halls of the Supreme Court.
