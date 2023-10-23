Political giants arrive in smiles as Supreme Court hears appeals against Tinubu

The court is all set to hear the appeals of the presidential candidates from various political parties, notably Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and the candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

These candidates are fervently seeking to nullify the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the APC in the hotly contested February 25, 2023, presidential election.

Among those present was the National Security Adviser of Nigeria, Nuhu Ribadu, a figure of significant influence in the nation's security apparatus.

