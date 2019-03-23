The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixed Saturday, March 23, 2019, for the election which it earlier declared as inconclusive.

According to Daily Post, the acting chairman of PDP in Kano, Alhaji Rabiu Suleiman Bichi, while speaking to newsmen, said thugs have taken over all the polling units in the state.

Bichi also described the ongoing supplementary governorship election in the state as a charade.

He said “What we have in Kano is nothing but sham”.

“The ruling party in the state, APC, has mobilized thugs to take over all the 208 polling units in the state.

“These thugs are imported from Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Plateau and other neighboring states.”

Alleged rigging

Residents of Rimin Gado Local Government Area of Kano state have complained to journalists that ballot papers have been pre-thumb printed.

The residents also said that armed thugs are intimidating voters in the area.

Four INEC staff have also been kidnapped allegedly by armed security personnel in Bauchi state.