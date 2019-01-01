The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has mocked President Buhari’s New Year speech.

According to Daily Post, the party described the President's New Year speech as empty, adding that it lacks ideas.

PDP’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement, said that the President’s posture during his speech shows that he has conceded defeat.

PDP also called on Nigerians﻿ to rally round Atiku Abubakar and vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adding that “Even when he admitted in his opening that the turn of the New Year is a time for stock-taking and unfolding of new prospects, Nigerians are invited to note that Mr. President, in his entire speech, could not point to any single achievement he made in the out-going year, neither could he unfold any development prospect for the New Year.

“Indeed, any discerning mind could see that President Buhari has finally switched into valedictory mode, having realized that Nigerians have seen through the falsehood, lies and deception that have characterized his incompetent and corrupt presidency for almost four years.

“President Buhari has no prospects on security despite the daily killings in the land. Even as a Commander-In- Chief, he has no words for our gallant troops daily laying down their lives, fighting insurgents in the North East. He had no soothing word for the victims of bloodlettings in various parts of the country.

“President Buhari had no prospects on our ailing economy. He has no plans for our grossly under-performing power sector; nothing on health, education, agriculture, transportation, commerce and industry.

“President Buhari said nothing about burning labour issues in the country. He also choose to overlook the ASUU strike that has crippled our tertiary institutions. He has no plans on how to shore up the value our naira, increase purchasing power of citizens and reduce the high costs of goods and services in our land.

“Instead, President Buhari, dwelt on unnecessary diatribes, finger- pointing, hate speech and fixation on the 2019 general elections, in which an imminent defeat awaits him and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the presidential election is scheduled to hold on February 16, 2019.