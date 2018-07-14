Pulse.ng logo
PDP candidate Olusola Eleka votes after card reader hiccup

  • Published:
Prof. Olusola Eleka, the PDP candidate in the Ekiti governorship election finally cast his ballot at 11.15 a.m following the intervention of National Commissioner of INEC, Prof Anthonia Taiye. play

The INEC card reader had rejected Eleka’s PVC  and his wife’s twice.

Following the intervention of the INEC National Commissioner, Eleka was manually accredited and allowed to vote.

Eleka thanked the INEC commissioner for creating alternative means for him to cast his vote.

He appealed to the National Commissioner of INEC to ensure that all the card readers in Ikere Ekiti polling units are functioning properly.

Taiye, who  supervised voting in the area, had promptly assured  Eleka, at a press briefing that he would cast his vote, after she was notified.

ALSO READ:

She said that some of the major reasons why the card reader often rejects the PVCs was because the owners often tamper with the sensitive part of the card and whenever it happens, the machine would reject the card.

” Card readers often reject card whenever the sensitive parts are tampered with.

” In the case of Prof. Olusola Eleka, I have contacted our ICT operators at the head office in Abuja and they are currently working on it and I want to him to know  that he would vote before the voting ends,” she said. 

