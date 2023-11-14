PDP appoints Setonji Koshoedo as acting National Secretary amidst legal tussle

This decision comes on the heels of a resolution reached by the party's National Working Committee (NWC) during a meeting held on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Setonji Koshoedo, who previously held the position of Deputy National Secretary, will serve in the acting capacity pending the outcome of an ongoing legal case before the Enugu High Court.

The announcement was made by the PDP's acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, who highlighted the necessity of the appointment to maintain the party's functionality during the legal proceedings.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We decided that the Deputy National Secretary should take over in an acting capacity pending the resolution of the Court case," stated Damagum.

"We also direct parties involved in the Court case to stand down action for the party’s due process."

The decision to appoint Koshoedo stems from conflicting court orders concerning the position of the National Secretary within the PDP.

The party is currently entangled in a legal dispute surrounding the legitimacy of Samuel Anyanwu, who allegedly faced removal from the position by a court order.