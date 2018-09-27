Pulse.ng logo
Police arrest PDP aspirant, 15 other members with illegal INEC kits

Osun Governorship Election Police arrest PDP aspirant, 15 other members with fake INEC observer kits

They were arrested by security agents in Orolu local government area of the state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Suspects arrested with fake INEC kits in Osun State play

Suspects arrested with fake INEC kits in Osun State

(TVC)

The Osun State Police Command arrested 16 suspects who were in the illegal possession of customised fake INEC observers tags, face caps, and jackets on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

In a statement signed by the command's spokesperson, Folasade Odoro, she disclosed that they were arrested by security agents in Orolu local government area of the state where residents are voting in the Osun governorship rerun election.

INEC kits recovered from suspects in Orolu, Osun State play

INEC kits recovered from suspects in Orolu, Osun State

(TVC)

 

The arrested suspects were caught with membership cards of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) with one of them, Moshood Adejare, identified as an aspirant for the seat of Orolu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Others are the party's Orolu LGA Secretary, Raimi Taofeeq, and members Oyelayo Dayo, Olaoye Asimi, Gbenga Olapade, Charles Amibiogoiu, Ayomide Ayansola, and Daramola Segun.

Others are, Kayode Dada, Tunji Akinroyinmi, Kunle Adedeji, Habeeb Bahiru, Yisa Sodiq, Adeolu Bamijoko, Oladipo Samson and Adeolu Bamidele.

The statement read, "Police team on stop and search duties at Orolu intercepted vehicles with sixteen persons on board in possession of customized INEC tags, face cap and jackets with the inscription of "INEC Osun 2018 Election Observer" and PDP membership cards.

"The suspects are using the items to have easy access to restricted areas meant for personnel with due accreditation.

"The Nigeria Police Force wishes to debunk report that some accredited INEC Observers were arrested or denied access to polling units.

"Therefore, assuring the good people of Osun State and other critical stakeholders of its renewed commitment and resolve to ensure adequate security for a free and fair re-run election while investigation continues."

Osun rerun

The election that originally took place on Saturday, September 22, 2018, was declared inconclusive by INEC on Sunday, September 23.

This was because the victory margin of 353 votes of first-placed Senator Ademola Adeleke (254,698 votes) of the PDP over second-placed Gboyega Oyetola (254,345 votes) of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) was less than the 3498 votes cancelled in seven polling units in Orolu local government area (3 polling units), Ife South LGA (2), Ife North LGA (1) and Osogbo LGA (1).

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

