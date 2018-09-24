Pulse.ng logo
PDP supporters protest verdict on Osun election, storm INEC office

INEC declared the Osun state governorship election as inconclusive due to irregularities in some local governments.

  Published:
Protesters (Illustration)

(SaharaReporters)

Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have stormed the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osun state.

According to Punch, the incident occurred on Monday, September 24, 2018.

The protesters, who said that the people of Osun have spoken, called on INEC to declare PDP's candidate, Ademola Adeleke winner of the Osun governorship election.

David Mark faults INEC’s verdict

Former Senate President, David Mark has also described INEC’s declaration as a threat to democracy.

The former Senate President also called on PDP supporters in Osun to remain calm.

