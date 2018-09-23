Osun Governorship polls declared inconclusive as PDP leads APC

news

The Osun state governorship election have ended with the result announced as inconclusive by the INEC.

According to the returning officer, Joseph Abiola Afuwape, a date for the run-off between the All Progressive Congress candidate and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate will be announced later.

The governorship election was declared inconclusive due to irregularities in two local governments - Orolu and Ife South.

According to summation of the results, Senator Ademola Adeleke of the PDP has 254,698 votes while Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola of the APC has 254, 345.

The difference between both parties is 353 votes.

ADP polled 49,742 while SDP polled 128,049.

Over 1 million voters registered for the party with 48 political parties contesting for the election which held on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

Total votes recorded was 767, 955, rejected votes recorded was 47,843 and 720,112 were counted as legal votes.

INEC says it will announce date when another election will take place.

What the constitution says about elections and winners

According to the 1999 constitution, the winner (of this election) must have not less than one-quarter of the votes in at least two-thirds of all the local government areas of the state.

Hence, the winner of the Osun state governorship election must have not less than one quarter of the votes in at least two-thirds of the local governments.

Run-off elections

A rerun election or a fresh election is one conducted, pursuant to an order of an Election Tribunal or Election Appeal Tribunal nullifying the result of a particular election, and directing that a fresh election be conducted in place of the nullified or voided election.

A run-off election is one conducted between two leading candidates vying for a particular office, after the initial election amongst the many candidates contesting for that office has failed to produce a clear winner, who has won not only the majority of the votes cast in the election, but who also has fulfilled the requirements of the Electoral Act to be declared a winner and given a certificate of return.