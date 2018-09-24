news

Former Senate President, David Mark has described the verdict of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the Osun governorship election as a threat to democracy.

Mark made this known in a statement on Monday, September 24, 2018.

INEC, on Sunday, September 23, 2018, declared the election as inconclusive due to irregularities in some local governments.

According to summation of the results, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke of the PDP has 254,698 votes while Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola of the APC has 254, 345.

Declare Adeleke winner

According to Punch, Mark called on INEC to declare the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun guber poll, the winner.

The former Senate President also called on PDP supporters in Osun to remain calm.

“INEC should demonstrate its independence. This twist is an affront to the good people of Osun State and Nigerians whose wishes are being manipulated.

“The All Progressives Congress must accept the result of the Osun governorship election.

“This antic of changing the rules of the game when it does not favour them is a dangerous phenomenon and a serious threat to democracy.

ALSO READ: PDP working with SDP's Omisore to bury APC in Osun election

“Our party, the PDP has been law abiding. We have always complied even in extreme and glaring cases of infractions against us.

“I expect the APC to lead by example and accept the verdict of the Osun election as expressed by the majourity of the Osun people,” he added.