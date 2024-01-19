Osun Govt sacks Famodun as traditional ruler, releases white papers on chieftaincy matters

The government also nullified the selection of Raphael Ademola of Iree town in Boripe Local Government, and declared the Akirun stool in Ifelodun Local Government vacant, pending the outcome of the case before the Court of Appeal.

A statement by Kolapo Alimi, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, on Thursday in Osogbo said the decision was contained in white paper reports submitted by the committee set up by Gov Ademola Adeleke, on Chieftaincy matters.

“Osun State Government today released six white papers, five on various committees which investigated issues raised by the executive orders issued by Gov. Ademola Adeleke, at the inception of the administration in November 2022, as well as White Paper on Education Summit.

"The white papers earlier approved by the State Executive Council were finally ratified after further review by a special committee chaired by the governor in line with his promise to ensure due process, in-depth consultation and compliance with the rule of law.

"By the report of the White Paper, all previous steps taken about the installation of Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo stand nullified.

“And that all-inclusive selection process(es) for a new Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo, should commence immediately.

“Specifically on Aree of Iree Chieftaincy, the substantive chiefs are enjoined to withdraw their suit before the court to allow for the commencement of the selection process in line with due process and tradition.

"And on the stool of Owa of Igbajo, the White Paper nullified the previous selection process, which produced Prince Gboyega Famodun and directed an all-inclusive selection process for a new Owa nominee.

“On the disputed Akirun stool, the White Paper directed that the parties await the outcome of the case before the Court of Appeal. And that the stool remained vacant,” it said.

The statement said the state government had accepted the recommendation of the committee to await the outcome of the pending suit on the Alawo Stool, before the Supreme Court.

According to the statement, the government has also directed the setting up of a task force for the recovery of government vehicles allegedly carted away by officials of ex-Gboyega Oyetola. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov Adeleke had on November 28, 2022, issued an executive order that all the appointments of traditional rulers made before July 17, 2022, be reviewed.

He said this was necessary to ensure strict compliance with the due process of chieftaincy declarations and native law, custom and tradition relating to such chieftaincy matters. The governor thereafter set up a committee to look into the Chieftaincy matters.

The affected traditional rulers were appointed by a former governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola. Adeleke defeated Oyetola during the July 16 governorship poll in the state and was subsequently sworn in. The statement, however, directed the Ministry of Information and Public Enlightenment to publish the six white papers in the official government gazette.

