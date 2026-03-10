Nigerians Are Outraged at How First Bank Carried Out Its Latest Mass Layoff

Accounts circulating online reveal that First Bank had outgoing non-core staff train their replacements before locking them out of their systems and sending a dismissal text.

First Bank of Nigeria has sparked widespread outrage online following accounts of how the institution carried out its latest round of staff layoffs, and it is not the decision to let people go that has Nigerians talking, but the method.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to accounts circulating on social media, the bank began by sending a new set of non-core staff into branches across the country one morning. Depending on the size of the branch, as many as ten new workers arrived at once, and to everyone present, it looked like routine recruitment.

Management then asked the existing non-core staff to train the new arrivals, walking them through how to check account balances, post transactions, open accounts, and navigate the various menus on the system. The training went ahead without incident, and nobody had reason to question it. What those staff members did not know was that the people they were patiently showing the ropes had come to replace them.

The realisation came when they tried to log into their systems the next time they arrived for work and found their access had been revoked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to claims, some assumed it was a network issue and reached out to IT support, only to discover that some of the IT staff receiving those messages had also been locked out. Shortly after, an SMS arrived informing them that their services were no longer required. There were no prior meetings, no warnings, or explanations except the text message.

The accounts have generated a significant reaction online, with Nigerians expressing outrage at the bank, sympathy for those affected, and a broader unease about what job security looks like in an economy that offers very little room for error when income disappears without warning.

This is not funny at all. It affected my next flat neighbour couple. Husband was real staff and wife on contract. Both got disengaged last Friday. Having spent over 10yrs. May God show up for them miraculously. — Temidayo (@Debsam21) March 10, 2026

The annoying thing is these people give their lives to the jobs, no room to attend interviews or do other jobs — Mr Gus (@thegadgethubb) March 10, 2026

The max anyone should do a contract bank role is three years, if you've a BSc and lucky with age I don't advise you take up a contract role.



The moment you stay more than three years, you'll become complacent and the layoff will heat hard that age won't do you any favour when… — UNCLE (@MrOlibaba) March 10, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

What exactly is the Labour Union doing about this?



Unless the severance package is so generous, unions should shut down all the bank outlets.



We have labour law for a reason. — Demi (@Ev0Ive) March 10, 2026

The banking sector in Nigeria has a long history of abrupt exits for non-core and contract staff, but the deliberate use of outgoing employees to train their own replacements without their knowledge has struck many as a particularly cold way to handle it, even by industry standards.