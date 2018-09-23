Here are official results of Osun governorship election

news

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is currently announcing results of the Osun governorship election.

Ademola Adeleke of the PDP, Moshood Adeoti of the ADP, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC, Iyiola Omisore of the SDP and Fatai Akinbade of ADC were the major contenders.

Below are the final election results from the 30 local governments in Osun as they are announced by INEC:

1. Atakumosa West LGA

ADC: 106

ADP: 718

APC: 5019

PDP: 5401

SDP: 1570

2. Ifedayo LGA

ADC: 52

ADP: 176

APC: 3182

PDP: 3374

SDP: 1377

3. Boluwaduro LG

ADP: 858

APC: 3843

PDP: 3779

SDP: 1766

4. Ede South LG

ADC - 83

ADP - 357

APC - 4512

PDP - 16693

SDP – 855

5. Orolu LG

ADC - 79

ADP - 388

APC - 5442

PDP - 7776

SDP - 2043

6. Obokun LG

ADC -106

ADP - 663

APC - 7229

PDP - 10859

SDP - 1907

7. Ilesha East LG

ADC - 188

ADP -1275

APC - 9790

PDP - 8244

SDP - 3620

8. Boripe LG

ADC - 137

ADP - 1137

APC - 11655

PDP - 6892

SDP - 2730

9. Ilesha West LG

ADC - 124

ADP - 2353

APC - 7251

PDP - 8286

SDP - 2408

10. Oriade LG

ADC - 109

ADP - 1224

APC - 9778

PDP - 10109

SDP - 2265