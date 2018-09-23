Here are official results of Osun governorship election

Here are the results from all the local governments as INEC announces Osun governorship election.
Ademola Adeleke of the PDP, Moshood Adeoti of the ADP, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC, Iyiola Omisore of the SDP and Fatai Akinbade of ADC were the major contenders.
Below are the final election results from the 30 local governments in Osun as they are announced by INEC:
ADC: 106
ADP: 718
APC: 5019
PDP: 5401
SDP: 1570
ADC: 52
ADP: 176
APC: 3182
PDP: 3374
SDP: 1377
ADP: 858
APC: 3843
PDP: 3779
SDP: 1766
ADC - 83
ADP - 357
APC - 4512
PDP - 16693
SDP – 855
ADC - 79
ADP - 388
APC - 5442
PDP - 7776
SDP - 2043
ADC -106
ADP - 663
APC - 7229
PDP - 10859
SDP - 1907
ADC - 188
ADP -1275
APC - 9790
PDP - 8244
SDP - 3620
ADC - 137
ADP - 1137
APC - 11655
PDP - 6892
SDP - 2730
ADC - 124
ADP - 2353
APC - 7251
PDP - 8286
SDP - 2408
ADC - 109
ADP - 1224
APC - 9778
PDP - 10109
SDP - 2265