Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Here are official results of Osun governorship election

Osun Election Here are the official results of governorship poll

Here are the results from all the local governments as INEC announces Osun governorship election.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Here are official results of Osun governorship election play INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu (NAN)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is currently announcing results of the Osun governorship election.

Ademola Adeleke of the PDP, Moshood Adeoti of the ADP, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC, Iyiola Omisore of the SDP and Fatai Akinbade of ADC were the major contenders.

Below are the final election results from the 30 local governments in Osun as they are announced by INEC:

1. Atakumosa West LGA

ADC: 106

ADP: 718

APC: 5019

PDP: 5401

SDP: 1570

2. Ifedayo LGA

ADC: 52

ADP: 176

APC: 3182

PDP: 3374

SDP: 1377

3. Boluwaduro LG

ADP: 858

APC: 3843

PDP: 3779

SDP: 1766

4. Ede South LG

ADC - 83

ADP - 357

APC - 4512

PDP - 16693

SDP – 855

5. Orolu LG

ADC - 79

ADP - 388

APC - 5442

PDP - 7776

SDP - 2043

6. Obokun LG

ADC -106

ADP - 663

APC - 7229

PDP - 10859

SDP - 1907

7. Ilesha East LG

ADC - 188

ADP -1275

APC - 9790

PDP - 8244

SDP - 3620

8. Boripe LG

ADC - 137

ADP - 1137

APC - 11655

PDP - 6892

SDP - 2730

9. Ilesha West LG

ADC - 124

ADP - 2353

APC - 7251

PDP - 8286

SDP - 2408

10. Oriade LG

ADC - 109

ADP - 1224

APC - 9778

PDP - 10109

SDP - 2265

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Osun Governorship Election Situation report from polling booths in wards...bullet
2 Osun Governorship Election APC's Gboyega Oyetola in slim, early leadbullet
3 Ambode Lagos Governor allegedly insults Tinubu after phone conversationbullet

Related Articles

Osun Election Aregbesola, Omisore disagree on conduct of exercise
Osun Election INEC warns against publication of false results
Osun Election 7 Things to know about governorship poll
Osun Governorship Election Thugs invade polling unit in Orolu LGA
Davido Singer shades Twitter user over his NYSC discharge certificate
Osun Election CSO commends high voter turnout
Osun Election Security agents monitor use of smart phones at polling units
IBB Ex-President endorses Gov Aminu Tambuwal’s presidential bid
Osun Governorship Election APC's Gboyega Oyetola in slim, early lead

Politics

55 feared dead by herdsmen in various attacks
In Taraba Gov. Ishaku declares self only PDP governorship aspirant
Police say most complaints against SARS are not correct
Osun Election Police confirm arrest of 3 suspects for vote buying
Here are official results of Osun governorship election
Osun Election INEC warns against publication of false results
APC candidate, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, Gov Aregbesola cast their votes
Osun Election Aregbesola, Omisore disagree on conduct of exercise
X
Advertisement