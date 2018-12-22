The All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Adams Oshiomhole has taken at swipe at the Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha.

Oshiomhole was in Imo state to flag-off the campaign rally of the APC governorship candidate, Hope Uzodinma.

According to Vanguard, the APC chairman told the people of Imo at the rally that appointments will no longer be made based on family connection but by merit in Uzodinma’s government.

Oshiomhole said “Buhari has adopted Uzodinma as his governorship candidate. We brought you a message of hope not a message of lamentation and family business.

“We have come to deliver the message of hope that although things have gone wrong in the recent past, we have come to say how we will return the governance of the state to the people.”

“In Uzodinma’s government, appointments will be based on merit and not family connection. We will not domesticate happiness in the hands of a few people because all Imo people will be happy,” he added.

Oshiomhole also told civil servants that Uzodinma will not treat them anyhow in his government.

According to him, candidates of other parties who are putting President Buhari's photos behind theirs, in posters, are fake.

He said “Those who are putting Buhari with their faces because they are unknown are fake. Buhari has APC as his party.”

Vanguard reports that he was indirectly referring to the son-in-law of the Imo state Governor, Uche Nwosu.

Nwosu had decamped to the Action Alliance to pursue his governorship ambition, after the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC picked Uzodinma as the party’s guber candidate in Imo.

He also vowed to work for Buhari during the presidential election, hence the use of the President’s picture on his posters.

ALSO READ: Okorocha blasts Oshiomole over Catholic church comment

The NWC decision did not go down well with Governor Rocha Okorocha who said the APC governorship candidate will not win elections in Imo state.

He said Uzodinma’s problematic political history will make it difficult for the APC to sell his candidacy in the state.

The Governor however said that he will ensure that the people of Imo state support President Buhari in 2019.