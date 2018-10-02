Pulse.ng logo
APC members say governorship primaries not free and fair

The Lagos state governorship primary election held on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 across various wards in the state.

  • Published:
Voters on a queue (Illustration)

(ThisDay)

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have complained that the Lagos governorship primary election was not free and fair.

According to a video posted by The Cable, some party members from Shomolu said that party leaders beat up those supporting the Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

A woman who said her name is Oluwabunmi Adetola told newsmen that nobody was allowed to vote.

 

You will recall that Ambode had earlier called on the APC National Working Committee (NWC) members to ensure that the primaries are free and fair.

The Lagos state Governor is contesting with Babjide Sanwo-Olu, the anointed candidate of the APC in Lagos state.

NWC cancels Lagos primaries

Meanwhile, the NWC panel that supervised the Lagos state primaries has nullified the election.

Speaking to newsmen, the chairman of the panel, Chief Clement Ebri, said “The preparatory process had just been concluded for the primaries. The primary  is to begin anytime soon.

“There was no election. Election materials are being sorted.

“The stage is set and election begins anytime from now. We have guidelines and we will stick to the guidelines.

“Because of the political tension in the state, we decided to be very careful, very methodical. As party men, peace is more important to us than victory.

ALSO READ: Ambode's supporters protest at APC secretariat

“We want a kind of victory that will be celebrated by both parties.

“We want an election that will be credible and in line with the guidelines, the extant rules and the laws of the country.

“And that is what we have done. We are ready to go to the field and execute this. So that at the end of the day, we will not be accused of partisanship. Lagos is very important to us and it is a flagship of the APC.”

After casting his vote on Tuesday, the APC national leader, Bola Tinubu told newsmen that Ambode is a bad party man who lost the support of party members.

