All Progressives Congress (APC) Senators have vowed to resist any move by the Senate to impeach President Buhari.

According to reports, the Senate will reconvene on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, to discuss the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Onnoghen was suspended by the President on Friday, January 25, 2019, over allegations that he did not declare his assets.

The leadership of the Senate will meet on Sunday, January 27, 2019, ahead of plenary on Tuesday.

Speaking to newsmen on behalf of APC Senators, former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume said Buhari did not go against the constitution by suspending Onnoghen.

According to Daily Post, Ndume also said “As members of the APC in the National Assembly, we will put the nation’s interest above any parochial or sectional consideration in dealing with the issue.

“However, if anybody wants to start another trouble in the Senate over the issue, we are ready. We have the number; we have the strength because we constitute the majority.

“It’s just that the Senate leadership wants to play to the gallery, otherwise, I don’t see the same leadership that accused the judiciary of meddling in its affairs now moving against the President for fighting corruption in that arm of government.”

Saraki’s stand

However, Senate President Bukola Saraki, in his reaction, described Buhari’s action as a gross violation of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Timi Frank writes US, UN, others over Onnoghen suspension

According to Saraki, the duty of benching Justice Onnoghen should be a joint effort between the executive, legislature and the judiciary.

In a related development, the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, has dismissed the criticisms that have trailed Onnoghen’s suspension, saying that the President acted legally.

Mohammed said that the CJN’s suspension is in line with the Federal Government’s stand against corruption.