Obi not quitting Labour Party — Media aide

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that those bent on creating a crisis in the LP were clearly enemies of democracy.

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Michael Nwolisa, Media Aide to Obi in a statement in Abuja on Friday, described the news as fake and fallacious.

He said the report was not true and it did not originate from Obi or the “Obidient” Movement but from mischief makers bent on sowing seeds of discord in the party.

“These rising misdemeanours on the party did not start today as they set out to destroy and disorganise the party all to get at Obi.

“Presently, our principal is preoccupied with making Nigeria work but not on partisan politics, which ended on Oct. 26, 2023, when the Supreme Court of the land took its final decision on the presidential election.”

He said Obi’s focus at the moment is on creating an environment where democracy would be practised according to the defined tenets, without impunity which is prevalent among politicians.

“Peter Obi, therefore, would like to assure Nigerians, particularly the “Obidient” family that his way with LP is unshaken and intact.”

He stated that the struggle to rescue Nigeria from those who had been holding it down would not stop until achieved through the will of the Nigerian people.

Obi not quitting Labour Party — Media aide

