Nigerians can't forget your roles in sacking PDP - APC tells Atiku, Saraki

Onanuga argued that the PDP can't rewrite the history of their ugly past, adding that Nigerians wouldn't accept any more lies from the main opposition party.

He made this known in a statement issued on Saturday, December 17, 2022, and titled “PDP and Atiku Abubakar Cannot Rewrite their Ugly Past, Nigerians Won’t Accept Lies.”

The image maker accused the PDP and its Presidential candidate, Atiku of playing on the seeming forgetfulness of Nigerians and insulting the collective intelligence of the masses.

The statement partly read: “Having consistently shown a lack of capacity for introspection, PDP Leaders have been going about the country slandering the All Progressives Congress-led government of President Muhammadu Buhari, believing that as Nigerians we have forgotten their atrocious era and that we are unappreciative ignoramuses.

“Notably Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the party that once contemplated changing its brand name because of its atrocious record, has been emboldened by our assumed forgetfulness as a nation, mounting podiums and trying to deodorise and beautify the party’s ugly era.

“Alhaji Atiku blamed the APC for the emergence of Boko Haram, forgetting that the insurgents emerged in 2009 under his party’s watch. He blamed Buhari for the economic challenges, forgetting that he opportunistically joined the coalition that toppled the clueless PDP government of President (Goodluck) Jonathan, when the economy was nose-diving.

“Atiku has now been joined by Abubakar Saraki, the failed Senate President and saboteur-in-chief of the Buhari agenda, who in his latest comment in Ilorin, urged Nigerians to “go back to the PDP at both the state and the national levels.

“In the famous words of Dino Melaye, we say, ‘PDP: God forbid’.”

PDP shouldn't canvass for votes: Onanuga also added that the PDP should not even be canvassing for votes to be returned to power when "the foundation for the challenges we face today” was laid during their 16 years in office.

The statement adds: “Let us not forget what the party of looters did to our treasury, depleting foreign reserves to $28 billion by May 2015, even though a record N75 trillion flowed into the treasury from oil sales alone, with almost nothing to show.