ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Nigerians should hold me responsible if I fail - Peter Obi

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi also restated his intention to change the narrative of Nigeria from a consuming nation to a productive one.

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The former Anambra State Governor made this call while addressing a town hall audience in Umuahia, the Abia State capital on Friday, February 3, 2023.

During the town hall engagement, the Labour Party Presidential flag-bearer reminded residents of Abia that the 2023 general elections presented a rare opportunity for ordinary Nigerians to take back their country and turn around its fortunes.

Obi added that the task to pull Nigeria out of its current depressive state was a difficult one, but can be achieved with the cooperation of the citizens who desire a new country.

He also re-emphasised the urgent need to move Nigeria from a consuming nation to a productive one, while reminding the audience to shun previous political parties that led to its present predicament of insecurity, poverty, industrial actions, hunger, and suffering.

Obi's words: The 2023 election is not about, ethnicity, tribalism or religion.

“Nigerians from different tribes, ethnic groups and religions buy food from the same market, face the same insecurity, unemployment and suffering.

“I’m not contesting this election because I’m an Igbo man, but because I’m a Nigerian and the most qualified to be the president with the votes of Nigerians who wants a new Nigerians.

“We want to build a Nigerian where everyone will be proud of the green passport. We want to move Nigeria from consumption to production and end ASUU strike and ensure that our students graduate right on time.

“On the election day, vote for Labour Party, and stay back to ensure that your votes are counted and recorded.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mock voter accreditation confirms efficiency of BVAS machines – INEC

Mock voter accreditation confirms efficiency of BVAS machines – INEC

Buhari arrives Nasarawa for Tinubu's rally, project commissioning

Buhari arrives Nasarawa for Tinubu's rally, project commissioning

Naira: Arewa youths accuse Atiku of playing politics with Nigerians’ hardships

Naira: Arewa youths accuse Atiku of playing politics with Nigerians’ hardships

Makinde gives free bus ride to Oyo state residents amid fuel scarcity

Makinde gives free bus ride to Oyo state residents amid fuel scarcity

Kenyan, Kibet wins 8th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

Kenyan, Kibet wins 8th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

Jetlyfe Aviation goes all out for biggest private jet event, The Jet Gala

Jetlyfe Aviation goes all out for biggest private jet event, The Jet Gala

Nigerians should hold me responsible if I fail - Peter Obi

Nigerians should hold me responsible if I fail - Peter Obi

How Wike deceived other G-5 Governors by faking support for Obi - PDP

How Wike deceived other G-5 Governors by faking support for Obi - PDP

Obi is the light; APC, PDP represent darkness - Babachir Lawal

Obi is the light; APC, PDP represent darkness - Babachir Lawal

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 indicators that Tinubu may not be enjoying Buhari's full support

5 indicators that Tinubu may not be enjoying Buhari's full support [Editor's Opinion]

Adegboyega Oyetola and Ademola Adeleke (Punch)

What went wrong with BVAS in the Osun governorship election?

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [The Africa Report]

El-Rufai says some elements in Aso Villa want APC to lose 2023 election

The top four presidential candidates that may force a run-off election.

What is a run-off election and how is it conducted?