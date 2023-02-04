Nigerians should hold me responsible if I fail - Peter Obi

The former Anambra State Governor made this call while addressing a town hall audience in Umuahia, the Abia State capital on Friday, February 3, 2023.

During the town hall engagement, the Labour Party Presidential flag-bearer reminded residents of Abia that the 2023 general elections presented a rare opportunity for ordinary Nigerians to take back their country and turn around its fortunes.

Obi added that the task to pull Nigeria out of its current depressive state was a difficult one, but can be achieved with the cooperation of the citizens who desire a new country.

He also re-emphasised the urgent need to move Nigeria from a consuming nation to a productive one, while reminding the audience to shun previous political parties that led to its present predicament of insecurity, poverty, industrial actions, hunger, and suffering.

Obi's words: “The 2023 election is not about, ethnicity, tribalism or religion.

“Nigerians from different tribes, ethnic groups and religions buy food from the same market, face the same insecurity, unemployment and suffering.

“I’m not contesting this election because I’m an Igbo man, but because I’m a Nigerian and the most qualified to be the president with the votes of Nigerians who wants a new Nigerians.

“We want to build a Nigerian where everyone will be proud of the green passport. We want to move Nigeria from consumption to production and end ASUU strike and ensure that our students graduate right on time.