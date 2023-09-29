Nigerians react as Amaechi, Adeyanju spotted in Law School

The shared pursuit of legal education by these influential personalities has evoked reactions across the country as many commend their dedication to learning.

Adeyanju, known for his vocal criticism of the current government's policies and his sharp focus on political issues, was noticably inactive online for a week.

Meanwhile, Amaechi, a prominent figure in Nigerian politics, has recently distanced himself from the national political spotlight, after his presidential ambition was killed in the primary stages. However, his presence at significant events, such as the inauguration of Abia State's Governor, had piqued public interest. Notably, Amaechi's absence from President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's inauguration had also raised eyebrows earlier this year.