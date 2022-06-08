RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

BREAKING: Tinubu wins APC presidential ticket

Ima Elijah

Out of 2322, only 2,203 delegates voted an APC flagbearer

Bola Tinubu
Bola Tinubu

The former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu will be announced the winner of the All Progressives Congress, APC, primary elections.

This is as Pulse has monitored the live sorting of votes.

From our observation, the Asiwaju of Lagos garnered half of the total votes to beat his major opponents, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and the former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi.

About 2,322 delegates from across the country had stormed the Eagles Square to elect the flag bearer of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

David Umahi scored 38 votes

Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima scored 4 votes

Emeka Nwajiuba scored 1 vote

Amaechi scored 316 votes

Osinbajo scored 235 votes

Rochas Okorocha scored zero votes

Yahaya Bello scored 47 votes

Christopher Onu scored 1 vote

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

