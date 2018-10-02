Lagos APC chairman disagrees with NWC panel on result of primaries

news

The chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tunde Balogun has disagreed with the statement issued by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) panel.

This is coming after the NWC panel announced the cancellation of the primaries which held on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.

Balogun said that the result of the just concluded governorship primary election in the state will soon be announced.

He said “Of course, the primary election took place in all the 245 wards in Lagos State and it was peaceful; not a single case of violence was recorded. It was peaceful, it was fair, it was just and transparent.

“The election stands, because it was conducted according to the constitution of our party.”

APC's spokesman, Yekini Nabena has also said that he is not aware of the cancellation of the Lagos state governorship primary election.

Meanwhile, some members of APC have complained that the Lagos governorship primary election was not free and fair.