Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Lagos APC chairman disagrees with NWC panel on result of primaries

Ambode Vs Sanwo-Olu Lagos APC chairman disagrees with NWC panel, says result of primaries to be announced soon

This is coming after the NWC panel announced the cancellation of the primaries which held on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lagos APC chairman disagrees with NWC panel on result of primaries play

APC rally (Illustration).

(SundiataPost)

The chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tunde Balogun has disagreed with the statement issued by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) panel.

This is coming after the NWC panel announced the cancellation of the primaries which held on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.

Balogun said that the result of the just concluded governorship primary election in the state will soon be announced.

He said “Of course, the primary election took place in all the 245 wards in Lagos State and it was peaceful; not a single case of violence was recorded. It was peaceful, it was fair, it was just and transparent.

“The election stands, because it was conducted according to the constitution of our party.”

APC's spokesman, Yekini Nabena has also said that he is not aware of the cancellation of the Lagos state governorship primary election.

ALSO READ: Pastor explains why God is punishing Ambode and his wife

Meanwhile, some members of APC have complained that the Lagos governorship primary election was not free and fair.

Those from Shomolu said that party leaders beat up those supporting the Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 The Battle For Lagos See LIVE results of APC Governorship Primarybullet
2 Ambode Gov, Tinubu exchange words at GAC meeting, following...bullet
3 Eviction Monday You won’t be seeing Ben Bruce in the senate next...bullet

Related Articles

Ambode Vs Sanwo-Olu Fayose predicts APC's future, following outcome of Lagos guber primaries
Lagos Governorship Primaries APC members say exercise not free and fair
Ambode Vs Sanwo-Olu APC NWC election panel nullifies Lagos governorship primaries
Sanwo-Olu vs Ambode APC's National Working Committee turns back on Lagos primary election
Zaben fidda gwani Mataimakiyar gwamnan Legas ta juya masa baya, tana goyon bayan abokin takarar sa
Ambode Vs Sanwo-Olu APC spokesman denies knowledge of Lagos primaries cancellation

Politics

The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena has said that he is not aware of the cancellation of the Lagos state governorship primary election.
Ambode Vs Sanwo-Olu APC spokesman denies knowledge of Lagos primaries cancellation
Results of Imo APC primaries, fake – Oshiomhole
Oshiomhole APC chairman says results of Imo APC primaries, fake
Fayose predicts APC's future, following outcome of Lagos guber primaries
Ambode Vs Sanwo-Olu Fayose predicts APC's future, following outcome of Lagos guber primaries
APC disqualifies former police IG, Suleiman Abba from Senatorial race
Suleiman Abba APC disqualifies former police IG from Senatorial race
X
Advertisement