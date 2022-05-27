RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Labour Party officially welcomes Peter Obi

He is expected to pick the presidential form and contest

Peter Obi

Former governor of Anambra State turned Presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, has joined the Labour Party (LP).

This was announced by the party's official Twitter page.

According to the announcement, Obi is expected to pick up a presidential form, and participate in the party's primaries next Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Confirming this, Obi also posted on Twitter, thanking supporters who have stood by him.

"I thank all Nigerians, especially our youths who have joined me in the mission of taking back and reuniting Nigeria. This project is yours and for the future of your children. I am just a facilitator," he said.

"Since I resigned from the PDP because of issues that are at variance with my persona and principles, I have consulted widely with various parties and personalities to ensure we do not complicate the route to our desired destination.

"For me, the process of achieving our goal is as fundamental as what one will do thereafter.

"Therefore, I have chosen a route that I consider to be in line with our aspirations and my mantra of taking the country from consumption to production; and that is the Labour Party which is synonymous with the people, workers, development, production, securing and uniting Nigerians as one family. I invite all Nigerians to join me in taking back our country. Be assured that I'll never let you down. -PO"

Recall, Obi in a letter addressed to the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, announced his resignation from the party saying recent developments within the party had made it impossible for him to continue in the presidential race.

more details shortly...

Labour Party officially welcomes Peter Obi

