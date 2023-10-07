ADVERTISEMENT
Kogi ex-federal lawmaker, others, dump PDP for APC ahead of guber poll

News Agency Of Nigeria

The defecting ex-lawmaker, popularly known as Soul Lover, attributed his defection to the desire to contribute to the development of Kogi and the country as a whole.

A statement in Lokoja on Saturday by APC Campaign Council Spokesperson, Kingsley Fanwo, said Inah and his supporters were received by Kogi APC Chairman, Abdullahi Bello, in Ajaka, Igalamela-Odolu Local Government Area of the state.

Inah, a former House of Representatives member, who represented Idah Federal Constituency in Kogi, was on Friday dressed and decorated with APC’s robes by Bello as a sign that he had fully pitched a tent with the party.

He said the APC-led government under Gov. Yahaya Bello had instituted unity, security and overall development of the state, hence his decision to support the party’s governorship candidate, Alhaji Usman Ododo, for consolidation.

Impressed by his admission into the party and witnessed by a crowd, the Kogi East heavyweight political leader, vowed to mobilise massively for his new party and ensure APC’s overwhelming victory in the Nov. 11 governorship election.

Welcoming Inah and his supporters into APC, the Kogi Commissioner for Transportation, Baron Okwoli, hailed him and his team for their decision to join the APC and assured them that they would work together to ensure victory for the party.

Similarly, the Deputy Governorship Candidate, Mr Joel Oyibo, expressed joy for the high turnout of supporters that received the former lawmaker.

Oyibo noted that the crowd on the occasion was clear evidence that people believed strongly in APC despite propaganda from opposition parties.

He assured the people of Igalamela-Odolu and the entire state that the governorship candidate, Ododo when elected, would consolidate the unity, security and infrastructure development instituted by Gov. Yahaya Bello.

The state’s party Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello, welcomed the former lawmaker and his supporters.

Bello predicted victory for APC in Igalamela-Odolu and urged the new members to remain steadfast and committed to party functions with a promise of equal opportunities alongside existing party members.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kogi ex-federal lawmaker, others, dump PDP for APC ahead of guber poll

