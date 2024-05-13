Jungle has matured - Fubara vows to probe Wike's administration

Fubara said this on Monday, May 13, 2024, after the swearing-in ceremony of Dagogo Israel Iboroma, SAN, as the new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of the state.

The governor said he appointed Iboroma at a very critical time to defend the state amid the lingering political feud between him and his predecessor.

He said the new Attorney-General has a lot of work to do, adding that his administration would soon set up a judicial panel of inquiry to investigate the conduct of governance before he assumed office.

Fubara said, “So, my brother, Dagogo Iboroma, you are going to be the brand new Attorney-General of our dear State. SSG, give him his letter, he is the Attorney-General.

“Why are we bringing you at this very critical time? We have a lot of issues around us. We believe that you are not going to be the one that when they send service to you, you go and file “nolle prosequi” or you go and file one thing that would kill us here.

“Let me also say this, you have a big task. As it is today in the local parlance, they say the jungle has matured. We will be setting a panel of inquiry to investigate the affair of governance. So, brace up, I am not going back on it.”

The governor appealed to Iboroma to defend his administration, saying he (Iboroma) has a clean record in the state.