Fubara grows Rivers IGR by over 100%, less than 1 year after Wike's tenure

Nurudeen Shotayo

Fubara also promoted over 52,000 civil servants in the state who had been denied promotion for 11 years.

According to the Governor, the oil-rich state now rakes in about ₦26 and ₦N27 billion every month compared to ₦11 billion recorded under his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Fubara disclosed this while addressing the House of Representatives Committee on Public Account members, who visited him at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday, April 19, 2024.

The committee went to thank the Governor for hosting their recently concluded retreat.

Fubara thanked the Reps Committee for choosing Rivers for their retreat and pledged to deploy the increased funds primarily for agriculture, healthcare, and education.

He emphasised that their visit has neutralised the negative perceptions about the state, affirming his commitment to good governance despite the cloudy political climate.

Nyesom Wike and Rivers State Governor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara [Premium Times]
Nyesom Wike and Rivers State Governor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara [Premium Times] Pulse Nigeria

The Governor also touched on some achievements accomplished by his administration, including the promotion of over 52,000 civil servants in the state who had been denied promotion for 11 years, leading to a rise in the wage bill.

He restated his dedication to transparency and accountability in managing the state resources, counting on his experience as the Accountant General of Rivers from January 2020 until becoming governor in May 2023.

Fubara stressed his administration's conviction to combat social vices through investment in education and job creation.

He said that the majority of the projects have been funded through the IGR without resorting to borrowing.

Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing.

