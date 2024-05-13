ADVERTISEMENT
'Fubara must obey Wike': Rivers crisis thickens as FCT minister's supporters chant in viral video

Segun Adeyemi

A pro-Fubara group, New Rivers Agenda, slammed the ex-governor and blamed him for the political turmoil in Rivers State.

Gov Sim Fubara and Nyesom Wike [Facebook]
Gov Sim Fubara and Nyesom Wike [Facebook]

Both men have been at loggerheads over who controls the political structure in the oil-rich state, and Wike seems not to be backing out soon from this political war with his former protege.

In a viral video that stormed the internet on Monday, May 13, supporters of Wike were seen dancing and chanting, “Fubara must obey Wike.”

Wike had earlier told the people of Rivers in a public address that he had made a mistake and would correct it when it was right.

He said, “I have made a mistake. I own it up, and I say God forgive me. I have said all of you forgive me. But we will correct it at the appropriate time.

“I am human. I am bound to make mistakes. So, forgive me for making a wrong judgment. So nobody should kill.”

In response to Wike’s comment, a pro-Fubara group, New Rivers Agenda, slammed the ex-governor and blamed him for the political turmoil in Rivers State.

In a press release endorsed by its leader, Johnson Zinaka, the group expressed that the local population views Siminalayi Fubara’s appointment as the new governor of Rivers State positively.

The group said, “We all know what the crisis is about in the state. It is about the greed of an individual elected to play God in the affairs of the state. The former governor, Nyesom Wike, is bitter because Governor Siminalayi Fubara has the interest of the people at heart in the development of the state.

“What the Rivers people experienced in the eight years of Nyesom Wike can be best described as years of intimidation, oppression, and harassment. Under Wike, it’s either his way or the highway. He was such a brutal man who cornered the resources of the state for himself and his cronies.”

However, Pulse, in an earlier report, saw Wike double down on allegations of his alleged godfatherism and attempt to control Governor Fubara’s administration.

Wike said, “I want to say this clearly that we appreciate the role our leaders, most especially the immediate past governor, played. But that is not enough for me to worship a human being. I can’t do that.”

Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro.

